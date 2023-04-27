A spiritual journey: The Amarnath Yatra 2023

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 : As the summer season approaches, devotees across the world gear up for the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

The administration has assured a smooth and hassle-free yatra for all devotees, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stating that the government's top priority is to provide the best healthcare and essential facilities to visitors and service providers.

The government is also working closely with various departments to ensure proper arrangements for lodging, power, water, security, and waste management.

The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district, giving devotees the option to choose the route that suits them best.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has also enabled live telecasts of morning and evening prayers for devotees across the world.

To make the registration process easier, the SASB has made available an app on the Google Play store, allowing devotees to get real-time information about the yatra, and weather conditions, and avail several services online.

During the 44th meeting of SASB, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, members and officials reviewed various aspects of Amarnath Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars, and insurance cover for yatris.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is a significant event in the Hindu calendar and attracts thousands of devotees every year.

With the government's assurance of a hassle-free yatra, devotees can look forward to a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey to the Amarnath Cave.

