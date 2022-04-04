A three-day national conference on “The role of Indian Languages in Nation Building”

“Self-responsibility is the key to a nation's growth. The development of our nation is possible only through the development of our Indian languages.” This was stated by the Governor of Maharashtra and the Chancellor of SNDT University Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the inaugural ceremony of a three-day national conference held on the subject of the role of Indian Languages in Nation Building in Mumbai. The conference was organized in joint collaboration with the Department of Sanskrit, SNDT Women's University, Mumbai, and Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Higher Education, New Delhi. The first session was hosted by Ravindra Katyayan from Maniben Nanavati Women’s College. Prof. Murli Manohar Pathak, VC of Shri Lal Bahadur Central Sanskrit University, chaired the session and Prof. Rambux Jat, ex-professor and director of Languages at JNU, delivered his keynote address. Prof. Jat talked about the importance of language in our day-to-day lives. Prof Pathak emphasized the importance of Indian Languages in nation-building.

Around 20 subject experts and noted speakers delivered their speeches in the seminar including Professor Ujwala Chakandev, Vice-Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University, Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan, Director-NAAC, Dr. Om Prakash Pandey, Chief Editor- Rashtradharm, Professor Murli Manohar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Lal Bahadur Central Sanskrit University, Mr. Shailesh Bidalia, Assistant Director, Central Hindi Directorate, and Dr. Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, Head Department of Sanskrit and Convener of the National Seminar, etc. The seminar was conducted in 11 different sessions and around 25 research papers were presented in the three days from 22nd to 24th March 2022. The speeches by many distinguished speakers, viz., Dr. Bhartendu Mishra, Dr. Jitendra Shrivastava, Prof. Arun Hota, Dr. Arjun Vyas, Dr. Vandana Sharma, Dr. Rajshree Trivedi, Dr. Urvashi Pandya, Dr. Girish Jani, Dr. Prakashchandra, Dr. Kamal Abhyankar, Dr. Kavitta Pandya, Dr. Meruprabha, Dr. Amrita, Dr. Ganapati Hegde, Ms. Susan Asokan, Ms. Maryam Shareef, and Mr. Yogesh Singh were on topics ranging from class difference and language usage, the history of languages in India, present-day Euro-centric worldview and why it should be prevented, freedom struggle as a unifying factor of languages, the world being a large family (Vasudev Kutumbakam), Sanatan texts as a symbol of unity unifying the north and south, and the role of Sanskrit as the mother of all Indian languages. Earlier, the seminar was started with National Anthem and Saraswati Vandana followed by the Ved Mantras. In the valedictory session of the conference on the 24th of march, 2022 with the presence of Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SNDT University, Professor Ruby Ojha, and Dr. Deepa Sharma, Principal of Shri MD Shah Women’s College certificates were distributed. More than 100 teachers, researchers, and students participated in this seminar. Seminar convener Dr. Jitendra Kumar Tiwari gave a formal vote of thanks to all the participants