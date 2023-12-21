AAI Announces Recruitment Drive, Vacancies for Junior and Senior Assistant Positions

The Airport Authorities of India (AAI) has officially announced the application dates for the positions of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. The Aspirants who candidates wish to apply for these roles can submit their applications online through the official website at www.aero. The application period begins on December 27 and concludes on January 26.

Total Vacancies 119 out of which 73 vacancies are for Jr. assistant fire service. 2 for Jr. assistant (Office) NE, 25 vacancies are for the Sr. assistant (Electronics), and 19 vacancies are for the Sr. Assistant (Accounts). The age for this recruitment is between 18 to 30 years as on December 20,2023.

The application fee for the Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant positions is ₹1000. However, certain categories, including women, SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), Ex-servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI under the Apprentices Act 1961, are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to Apply

To apply for the Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant positions with AAI-

1. Visit the official AAI website at www.aai.aero.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Career" tab.

3. Look for the registration link related to "Direct Recruitment for Jr.Asst (Fire Service) under SRD, Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Electronics), Sr.Asst(Accounts) in AAI Southern Region - Advt. No.SR/01/2023" and click on it.

4. Complete the registration process and proceed with the application.

5. Upload all the required documents as specified.

6. Pay the applicable application fee.

7. Ensure you keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.