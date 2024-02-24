AAP and Congress Announce Seat-Sharing Deal for Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana"

After long wait and multiple rounds of discussion finally Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have come together and decided on how they will share seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In Delhi, AAP will be contesting in four out of seven seats, and the Congress will take the remaining three. In Gujarat, the Congress will be in the lead, contesting in 24 out of 26 seats, while the AAP will take two seats.

Delhi | Congress and Aam Aadmi Party address a joint press conference as they announce seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/lhRNTOtKRT — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

Meanwhile, For Haryana, the Congress will contest in nine out of ten seats, leaving the Kurukshetra constituency for the AAP. On other hand in Goa and Chandigarh, all seats will be contested by Congress candidates.