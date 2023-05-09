"AAP has been most inhumane, immature and anti-Punjab govt so far," Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 9 : Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-elections, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday cautioned the voters of Jalandhar to evaluate the poor performance and ill intentions of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government before reaching out to the poll booth and pressing the EVM button.

Senior Congress Leader Bajwa said that the voters of Jalandhar must remember that they have a huge responsibility on their shoulders on behalf of Punjab to teach the most inhumane, immature and anti-Punjab government a lesson.

"I am terming the AAP as an inhumane government because no humane government could ever think of doing what they did in the Latifpura locality of Jalandhar. They bulldozered the houses of poor people on the threshold of winter. Hundreds of families including women, children and elderly citizens were forced to spend freezingly cold nights without shelters on their heads. No Punjabi can ever forget and forgive the AAP government's insensitive approach towards the family of the slain Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moosewala, who are struggling to get justice even after a year of his murder," Bajwa added.

The leader of the opposition said that the AAP government was handling the state's economic affairs in an absolutely immature manner.

"There has been economic chaos in the state ever since the AAP got hold of power. They failed to raise Rs 20,000 crore in revenue from sand mining and Rs 34,000 crore by ending corruption as promised by the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab's total debt has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark under the one-year regime of the AAP. Industrialists have migrated to the states like UP," he said.

He said that the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in reality, is nothing more than a rubber stamp.

"It's not an exaggeration to call them an anti-Punjab government. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in reality, is nothing more than a rubber stamp. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is the de facto CM of Punjab. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's confidant, Naval Aggarwal has been illegally attending the meetings of Punjab bureaucrats. Similarly, Delhi-based Dr Satbir Bedi, a retired IAS officer, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the PSEB. Besides this, CM Mann failed to take a strategic stand on Punjab's right on river waters and Chandigarh," Bajwa added.

Bajwa said that the law and order situation in Punjab has collapsed completely under the one-year rule of AAP.

