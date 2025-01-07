AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly elections

New Delhi, Jan 7 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday unveiled its campaign song, 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' (We Will Bring Kejriwal Again), ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The song highlights the party's key electoral promises, including its two recently launched welfare schemes -- Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi, and Sanjeevani Yojana, which ensures free treatment for senior citizens across all hospitals.

The launch event witnessed the presence of prominent AAP leaders, including party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other senior members.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal described elections as a festival for Delhi's people.

"People eagerly wait for AAP's campaign songs. We launched one in 2015, then another in 2020, and now this one in 2025. I know you were all waiting for it. Play this song everywhere -- at birthdays, weddings, and other celebrations -- and promote it widely," he said.

Taking an indirect dig at the BJP, he added, "Even the leaders of the abusive party should listen to it and dance to its tunes."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed the party's readiness for the election campaign.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We have fielded 70 candidates. Today, the campaign song has been launched, and it will drive our election efforts."

Highlighting the party's achievements, Rai noted, "The people know who kept their promises and delivered. We promised electricity, water, better schools, women's clinics, improved travel facilities for women, and pilgrimage tours -- and we fulfilled them all. That's why 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' resonates with the people of Delhi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor