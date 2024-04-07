AAP leader Atishi to visit Assam for LS polls campaign

Guwahati, April 7 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi would visit for three days in Assam next week to campaign for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 19, party sources said on Saturday.

AAP's Northeast Supervisor Rajesh Sharma said that Atishi would attend election rallies and roadshows on April 8 in support of party candidates Manoj Dhanowar and Rishiraj Kaundinya from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

She would also attend a roadshow on the same day in Duliajan to campaign for AAP candidate Dhanowar.

On the second day (April 9) the AAP leader would attend a bike rally and a public meeting at Margherita in Tinsukia district, where she would also attend a road show.

Atishi would also take part in a roadshow in Tezpur for Sonitpur LS seat candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya on April 10

