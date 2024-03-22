AAP leaders protest Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest outside BJP headquarters in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 22 Rajasthan police have detained six Aam Aadmi Party workers from outside BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Friday, for protesting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, election in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, and many senior leaders were present during the protest by AAP.

Police had put barricades outside the party office to stop these workers. However, when the workers did not stop, they had to resort to baton charge.

AAP state President Naveen Paliwal said that the BJP government is engaged in destroying democracy. "Before the Lok Sabha elections, it is trying to suppress the voice of the public."

"This is why they have put the country's most honest Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal in jail, which, the Aam Aadmi Party workers as well as the people of the country will never accept," he said.

"We had come here to protest in a Gandhian manner outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. However, under the pressure of the BJP government in Rajasthan, the police have resorted to lathi charge on us," he added.

