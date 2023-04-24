"Ab ki baar Kisaan Sarkar", Telangana CM KCR at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday asked farmers to ensure a farmer's government in their state, and called for emulating the 'Telangana model' of governance.

Addressing a massive public meeting, the BRS supremo said, "Ab ki baar Kisaan Sarkar."

"The farmer should lead the movement of transformation for realising the all-round development of a nation which is lagging behind, like that of China and South Korea in spite of the fact that the local ryots are capable of building a nation of development", said CM KCR.

Observing that the present state of affairs pertaining to backwardness was the result of 75 years of unplanned approaches of ruling forces, BRS leader said, "The reason was not 'Daal me kuch kala hai but the entire Daal was kala', reasserting that the farmer's movements in the country have been launched again and again and the leaders of farmers associations have every time led from the front to guide the farm sector, the ruling forces surrendered to international and corporate pressures to surrender the interests of farmers."

The Telangana chief minister detailed how the development and provision of basic amenities were achieved with utmost ease in a planned manner in Telangana, and has said a concerted effort on a similar angle with the support of youth and intellectual communities would enable achieving growth in Maharashtra too.

The public meeting orgzed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Maharashtra drew an overwhelming response. People attended in large numbers held in Aurangabad and it surpassed the previous meetings of Kandahar and Loha of the Nanded district.

The BRS supremo was accomped by MPs KKeshava Rao, Santhosh Kumar, BBPatil, MLCs Madhusudhanachari, Deshapathi Srinivas, Former minister Kadiyam Srihari, Former Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman and farmer leaders of BRS Gurnam Singh and others.

