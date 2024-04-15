AC Helmets For Cops in Gujarat: Vadodara Traffic Police Provide Unique Headgear To Combat Summer Heat (Watch Video

In Gujarat, the Vadodara Traffic Police has provided air conditioned helmets to its personnel to help beat the scorching heat. The AC helmet was developed by students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Vadodra. "These have been given to personnel deployed during daytime on roads. It is battery operated helmet which help in maintaining the body temperature. 450 personnel have been given this helmet, Vadodra Traffic Police said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a harsh and arid summer over a majority of regions of the country during April- June, with a high probability of heatwave episodes lasting as long as 10 to 20 days during the period.

Summer season will begin on a warm note with day temperatures during April likely to remain significantly high over Madhya Pradesh, north and coastal Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Heatwave spells lasting for 2 to 8 days (against a normal of 1-3 days) are most likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra-Kutch, Maharashtra and western regions of Madhya Pradesh this month. Rainfall associated with pre-monsoon conditions are expected to be below normal over most regions; aridity and shortage of water will add to the overall increased heating forecast during the summer season this year. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra-Kutch, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will experience extreme high day temperatures and heatwaves this summer. More importantly, there will be higher than normal heatwave spells during April to June, the Met department has warned.

