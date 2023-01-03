Accidental death case turns out to be 'honour killing' in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 3 Two days after a case of accidental death was reported from here, further investigations revealed that it was a murder for "honour".

Sola Police J B Agrawat told media persons that during the investigation of the accidental case, police came across a CCTV footage, in which three persons were seen kidnapping and beating Rajendra Naval (27).

The accused, identified as Vijay Bharwad, Anmol Yadav and Pravin Purabiya, were picked up for questioning during which they claimed Vishal gave them money to thrash Rajendra as he was in love with his cousin sister.

Vishal had paid Rs 50,000 to Vijay and Anmol, asking them to beat and force Naval to break all ties with his cousin sister, the accused told police.

Vijay told police that when they were beating and threatening Naval, he warned that if he survived the attack he will not leave them, which angered the trio and they killed him by hitting him on his head.

Victim's brother brother Prakash Naval told , Rajendra had an affair with Vishal's cousin sister, which is not allowed in tribal community, because they are from the same Manjhee village in Rajasthan.

Prakash said that Rajendra had an affair some five years ago, but after a dispute arose, he had broken all ties with her.

Prakash also said that Rajendra was living separately in the Sola area and doing his scrap business.

Rajendra had returned from their native village on Saturday night, the same night he was kidnapped and murdered.

Prakash Naval (32) said that on Sunday morning around 3.30 a.m., he received a call from police informing that Rajendra's body was found near the railway track at Hebatpur and an accidental death case was registered.

On Monday morning, Prakash and his cousin started searching for Rajendra's bike, which was found under the Sola bridge, with blood stains on the vehicle. Sensing it to be a case of murder, Prakash informed police which gathered CCTV footage from a nearby shop and saw three people kidnapping and beating Rajendra.

