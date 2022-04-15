According to BJP, only Hindus were harmed in Karauli violence, alleges AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that a total of 80 shops were burnt in Karauli violence, out of which 73 belonged to Muslims.

He alleged that according to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), only Hindus were harmed in Karauli.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, "The minister of Rajasthan government said that a total of 80 shops were burnt in Karauli, out of which 73 belonged to Muslims. But according to the BJP, only Hindus were harmed in Karauli."

"Muslims in Karauli were not only targeted by Sangh rioters but they also faced harassment by the police and administration of the Gehlot government, "he added.

Earlier the AIMIM'S chief held the Gehlot government accountable for Karauli violence

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing the media in Jaipur, Owais had said, "It is a failure of the law and order of the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. We thought he will learn from the previous incidents. It's a great loss, targeted violence against the Muslim community needs to be addressed. The government should take responsibility," Owaisi had said.

Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days.

( With inputs from ANI )

