Activist, entrepreneur Kamala Linggi empowers women in Arunachal Pradesh

East Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 : Arunachal Pradesh situated in the northeastern part of India is famous for its picturesque landscapes and diverse cultural heritage. However, behind the scenic beauty lies a harsh reality that women in the state have long been subject to discrimination and marginalization. This is where Kamala Linggi, a social activist and entrepreneur, comes in. Her inspiring story of empowerment and resilience is one that needs to be told.

Kamala Linggi was born in the village of Siluk in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Growing up, she saw firsthand the struggles that women in her community faced. They were expected to adhere to traditional gender roles and were denied basic rights such as education and healthcare. Kamala herself faced opposition from her family when she expressed a desire to pursue higher education.

However, Kamala was determined to overcome these obstacles. She went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in Social Work from Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh. During her studies, she became increasingly aware of the social and economic issues faced by women in her state.

According to Nich Apa, Kamala Linggi's journey to empower women in Arunachal Pradesh began with her own entrepreneurial venture. In 2012, she started a small-scale handloom and handicraft business called "Ngunu Ziro" in the town of Ziro. The business provided employment opportunities for women in the region and helped preserve the traditional handicrafts of the Apat tribe.

"Through her business, Kamala not only empowered women economically but also helped them gain confidence and independence. She encouraged them to take up leadership roles in their communities and challenged the traditional gender norms that had been holding them back," Apa said.

"Kamala Linggi's work has had a significant impact on the lives of women in Arunachal Pradesh. Her business has provided employment opportunities for over 200 women, many of whom were previously unemployed or underemployed. The women have not only gained financial independence but have also developed new skills and self-confidence," she added.

Apart from this, Kamala has also been actively involved in advocacy work for women's rights. She has worked with various orgzations to promote gender equality and to raise awareness about issues such as domestic violence and child marriage. Her efforts have helped bring these issues to the forefront of public discourse in Arunachal Pradesh.

In recognition of her work, Kamala Linggi has received several awards and accolades. She was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India in 2019, and she has been invited to speak at various national and international forums on women's entrepreneurship and empowerment.

Kamala Linggi's story is an inspiring one of perseverance, determination, and the power of entrepreneurship in bringing about social change. Her work in empowering women in Arunachal Pradesh has had a transformative impact on the lives of many. As she continues on her journey, she serves as a beacon of hope for women in the region and beyond.

