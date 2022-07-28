Adhir Chowdhury defends his 'Rashtrapatni' remark, calls it a slip of tongue

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a huge controversy after he referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', evoking sharp retort from the BJP.Adhir Chowdhury made the comment on Wednesday during Congress protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati, no-no rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

The issue was raised inside Parliament with women MPs including Nirmala Sitharaman protesting against Adhir Chowdhury and demanding an apology from the party."Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that the Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit, and anti-women," Union Minister Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha. She further alleged that Congress President Sonia Gandhi "sanctioned" the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu.Adhir Chowdhury, however, claimed it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately.` Refusing to apologise for the remark, the Congress leader justified himself and called it a slip of tongue."When BJP has nothing to say against us, it exaggerates lies and attacks us. The issue is simply going out of proportion. They are creating a mountain out of a molehill," he said further.