'Adipurush' row: Delhi HC denies early hearing of plea seeking ban on movie

New Delhi [India], June 21 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to give an early hearing on a petition seeking cancellation of Censor board certification and an immediate ban on the movie 'Adipurush' released recently.

The matter is listed on June 30.

The application was mentioned before the vacation bench comprising justices Tara Vitasta Ganju and Amit Mahajan by advocate Harshit Pandey, counsel for Vishnu Gupta.

The counsel submitted before the bench that this matter has been listed on June 30 by the Registrar. There is an urgency in the matter.

The bench asked when was the movie released, the bench asked?

It was released on June 16, the counsel said. Why did you not come before? the court asked.

This film is causing an outcry. It is also disturbing the international relations, the counsel said.

"This film is disturbing the relations with other countries," the counsel argued.

"There is no urgency, come back again," Justice Ganju said.

The plea has been moved by Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena. He has alleged inappropriate depiction of the characters of Lord Rama, lord Hanuman and Ravana.

It is also alleged that inappropriate language has been used in the movie and the characters are not as they were described in Ramayanas written by Maharishi Valmiki and Tulsi Das.

Vishnu Gupta has sought an immediate ban on the movie.

Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film. All India Cine Workers Association President Suresh ShyamLal Gupta on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an immediate ban on the film.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film's certain dialogues. Some of which include 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' have decided to revamp the dialogues.

On Sunday evening, Nepali capital Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah enforced a ban on Indian movies following the 'Adipurush' dialogue controversy. In less than an hour of the KMC Mayor's decision, the Pokhara Mayor Dhanraj Acharya also sent letters to three movie theatres to halt the screening of all Indian movies starting Monday morning.

