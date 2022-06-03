Admission row: HC seeks DU response on St Stephen's plea against prospectus withdrawal

New Delhi, June 3 The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Delhi University on a plea moved by St Stephen's College against the varsity order to withdraw its admission prospectus and allow admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Issuing notice in the matter, a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi posted it for hearing in July.

On Thursday, after hearing the submissions of the petitioner, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula listed the petition before the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice.

During the course of the hearing on Friday, advocate Romy Chacko, appearing for the petitioner, prayed for a passover, citing senior advocate Kapil Sibal is in Supreme Court.

At this, the bench pointed out that the court had given the date of hearing for July 6 before the exam and admission process.

As counsel highlighted the DU letter which emphasises withdrawing the prospectus of St Stephen's, the court, taking the submission of the college, said it will hear the matter, stating no consequences will be there till the next date of hearing.

"You stick to your stand," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing in July.

The prospectus issued by St Stephen's for admissions 2022-23 states that students from all categories, including general/unreserved seats, will be admitted on the basis of an 85:15 ratio. While 85 per cent of weightage would be given to the CUET, 15 per cent weightage would be given to interviews.

However, this decision goes against the Delhi University guidelines issued for admissions to the new academic session which led to a row between Delhi University and St Stephen's College.

On Wednesday, a law student at the Delhi University approached the high court through a Public Interest Litigation alleging that the college violates DU guidelines through its 15 per cent weightage plan for interviews under a selection committee.

"The recommendation of the committee was a boon for those lakhs of students who wanted to study in Respondent University but did not have enough marks in their intermediate exams," the plea said, alleging that the process will give "ample room for discrimination and manipulation".

