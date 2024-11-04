Aerial & satellite imaging planned as ‘New Noida’ project moves forward

Noida, Nov 4 An important meeting regarding the Dadri Noida Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), also known as New Noida, was held on Monday at the Noida Authority. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

According to official information, several important decisions were made during this meeting, including the establishment of a temporary office near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, as well as plans to obtain aerial and satellite photographs related to the project. Officials from all departments were present during the interactions at the meeting.

The DNGIR area was notified on August 29, 2017, and its master plan for 2041 was approved by the Cabinet on October 18, 2024. The notified area encompasses a total of 80 villages in the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts.

Development of the area is planned in four phases, scheduled to be completed by 2041.

In the first phase, the development of 3,165 hectares of land is to be completed by 2027. The second phase will involve the development of 3,798 hectares by 2032, the third phase will cover 5,908 hectares by 2037, and the fourth phase will see the development of 8,230 hectares by 2041.

During the 215th board meeting of the Noida Authority on October 26, instructions were given to commence land acquisition in the DNGIR area promptly. After this, the meeting on Monday (November 4) was convened to outline the development framework for the region.

Officials reported that on November 18, actions will be initiated to procure satellite photos of the New Noida area. Apart from this, local surveys and aerial photography will also be prioritised.

The CEO instructed that the public should be informed that no construction work can take place after the Cabinet's approval of the master plan. Any construction carried out will be deemed illegal, and the Authority will take action against it.

In addition to this, the Authority will open a temporary office at a suitable location along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, where officials and staff from the land records and civil departments will work regularly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor