After Delhi, IB board now in AP and Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 12 After Delhi government, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana and have also allowed the International Baccalaureate (IB board).

The board said that IB board has designed their programs to equip the students with a strong foundation in diverse career paths accessible immediately after grade 10.

The board official said that it includes sports management, artificial intelligence, business administration and data science.

Haif Bannayan, Global Director of IB said that the IB’s career-related Programme are being launched in leading schools in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, among other cities.

The IB CP Confluence was staged by World Academy of Career Programmes (WACP) and the International Baccalaureate in New Delhi, which was attended by more than 200 school leaders, educators, counsellors, and industry experts.

The programme resonates with the New Education Policy’s (NEP) 2020 vision of fostering holistic, inquiry-based, and multidisciplinary education, emphasizing career readiness and skill development from early stages” said Dr. Balkishan Sharma, Founder WACP

In over the past two years, schools introducing the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum have seen a growth of more than 300 per cent, he added.

