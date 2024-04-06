After ED, NIA officials on investigation attacked in Bengal

Kolkata, April 6 A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked by a group of local people at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, early on Saturday morning, as they reached there to investigate an explosion that happened in December 2022 and claimed three persons.

This is the second incident of attack on a Central agency team within a span of three months. On January 5, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) and their accompanying CAPF personnel were similarly attacked by a group of over 1,000 individuals while the team attempted a raid and search operation at the residence of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As many as three ED officials were injured in the attack and had to be hospitalised.

Sources said that NIA had earlier summoned some local TMC leaders including Bhupatinagar resident Balai Maiti and Monobrata Jana for interrogation related to the December 2022 blast.

After the duo ignored the summons for interrogation, NIA reached Bhupatinagar early Saturday morning and detained them. While they were coming back, a group of local villagers stopped the vehicle and demanded the release of the duo.

As the NIA official refused, a group of over 100 individuals attacked the vehicle and smashed its glass. Two NIA officials reportedly received minor injuries.

However, they managed to get out of the spot and reach the local police station. There they have started the process of registering an FIR in the matter.

Since the time NIA started a full-fledged investigation into the matter, Trinamool Congress leadership had described the development as a deliberate move by BJP and Central government to target the TMC leaders.

