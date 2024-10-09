After Haryana defeat, Cong will not be able to win any election in future: Hussain

New Delhi, Oct 9 As the BJP has achieved a significant milestone by securing a historic third-consecutive term in Haryana, the party's National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said that it is now clear that the Congress will not be able to win any elections in the future.

Talking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain claimed, "The Haryana results that came on Tuesday have now confirmed that the Congress will not be able to win any election in the future. This has been realised first by the Congress' allies (AAP) who have not won a single seat in Haryana. But the AAP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are also showing eyes to the Congress now."

Hussain alleged that all the leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) are demanding that Uddhav Thackeray be declared the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the candidate for the Chief Minister's job in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

"Everyone is arm-twisting the Congress. The people of Haryana have given the Congress a befitting reply because of the way the party behaved after the Lok Sabha elections, insulted the country's Prime Minister Modi and the way Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi defamed India while abroad," Hussain stated.

Hussain asserted that the people of Haryana have shown the real position of the Congress.

"The people of Haryana have shown the Congress that they have lost in the state due to their shortcomings. And when they face defeat in any state, they start raising questions about the Electronic Voting Machine and the functioning of the Election Commission," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CM Nayab Singh Saini reached the Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) official residence of the Prime Minister after pulling off a stunning victory in the Haryana Assembly elections.

This is the BJP’s historic third-consecutive victory in Haryana and also its biggest win, in terms of numbers.

The party bettered its performance from the 2019 elections and bagged 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

The Haryana CM, accompanied by BJP state President Mohan Lal Badoli is slated to meet many senior BJP leaders during the day.

In the meeting with the top party leadership, the deliberations are also likely to be held over the formation of a new Cabinet in the state.

According to sources, the Haryana BJP unit is keen on organising a swearing-in ceremony on Dussehra, a festival which marks the triumph of good over evil. However, the date and venue for the swearing-in are yet to be decided.

