After Karur tragedy, Vijay resumes public outreach at Kancheepuram, attacks DMK

Chennai, Nov 23 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay returned to a public forum for the first time since the Karur stampede tragedy, addressing a tightly controlled indoor meeting near Kancheepuram on Sunday.

The actor-turned-politician, who has kept away from public events after 41 people died in a stampede during his Karur rally, delivered a sharp political speech aimed at the ruling DMK, while outlining his party’s welfare-focused agenda.

The TVK had earlier planned to launch Vijay’s campaign from Salem on December 4, after he met the families of those who died in the Karur tragedy, whom he invited to Mamallapuram for a private condolence interaction.

However, citing the Karthika Deepam festival and other logistical concerns, the police advised that the Salem rally be postponed. In this backdrop, the party held a fully indoor “People’s Meeting” at a private engineering college in Sunguvarchatram. Entry was restricted to 2,000 participants from Kancheepuram district, each carrying a QR-coded pass.

The party emphasised that the session was not a public rally, but a controlled indoor interaction.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay repeatedly invoked C.N. Annadurai and MGR, saying his political journey was inspired by their ideals. “Annaiyar was born in this very district. MGR kept him on the party flag because he believed in his vision. But what are those who inherited his party doing today?” he asked.

Vijay said the ruling party’s hostility towards TVK would not deter him. “Personally, I have no enmity towards anyone. They may hate me, but that does not matter. But if they come to power by lying and pretending to be doing good, how can we stay silent? We will question them,” he said.

The TVK leader drew a symbolic link to Kancheepuram by recalling how he began his first field visit in Parandur during the anti-airport protests. “With pain in my heart, I stand today in Anna’s birthplace,” he said, adding that his entry into politics had only one motive—“to work for the welfare of all Tamil people.”

He criticised the Chief Minister for questioning TVK’s “policy clarity”. “Did we not have a policy when we demanded caste census? When we opposed CAA? When we asked for education to be moved to the State List? When we demanded equal opportunities?” he asked.

Vijay also launched a fresh attack on alleged large-scale sand mining in the Palar River. “Palar is the lifeline of Kancheepuram. But the rulers who swear by Periyar and Anna have looted the river. They illegally extracted 22.7 lakh units of sand—worth Rs 4,730 crore. This is in court records and with the Enforcement Directorate,” he claimed.

He highlighted the plight of handloom weavers, saying their wages remained at just Rs 500 despite Kancheepuram’s global reputation. The TVK chief said the Delta farmers’ suffering during recent rains was comparable to the hardships faced by weavers due to falling incomes.

Vijay also criticised the administration for failing to modernise the decades-old Kancheepuram bus stand. “They say there is a court case. But can’t they build another bus stand elsewhere?” he asked, urging that a check dam be built near Avalur lake to address local water needs.

Reiterating support for Parandur farmers protesting against the proposed airport, he said, “We will stand with them. The government cannot escape this issue.”

Vijay then listed key welfare commitments TVK would include in its election manifesto: housing for all families, a motorcycle for every household, financial pathways for purchasing cars, better public hospitals, and inclusive policymaking with inputs from fishermen, weavers, teachers and government employees.

“We will ensure strict law and order and protect women,” he assured. Ending on a confident note, he said, “They target us because they know TVK is rising. When we come to power, the people will welcome us.”

