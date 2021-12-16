After the death of CDS Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen Manoj Naravane takes over his place, as new Cheif of Defence

After the death of Chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat due an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. Now Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane got selected as a Chief of defence staff which include all three defence services.



On Wednesday Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane charged as a Chief of defence staff. Manoj Mukund Naravane an Indian Army General who is currently serving as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), as well as the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee since 15 December 2021.



Naravane is from Maharastra his father Mukund Naravane, is a former officer in the Indian Air Force and his wife Veena Naravane, is a teacher. She is also a president of Army Wives Welfare Association.



Naravane has great work experience in Army, he was commisnor of 7th battalion The Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, 2nd Battalion (SikhLi) of Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir,and 106 Infantry brigade.



He also commanded Assam Rifles as Inspector General (North) in Kohima, Nagaland. He also served as the Military attache to Myanmar at Yangon.General Naravane is the 3rd officer from the Sikh Light Infantry to become Chief of the Army Staff .



After the tragic death of Bipin Rawat his post as a Cheif of defence was vacant and now Manoj Mukund Naravane took over it.