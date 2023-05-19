Ahead of G20 meet, J&K Police issue advisory against suspicious ISD numbers

May 19, 2023

Srinagar, May 19 The J&K Police have issued an advisory against some suspicious international mobile phone numbers, who are spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 Summit.

"The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 ,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G20 event," police said in a statement on Friday.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir said that these numbers are spreading anti-national messages/propaganda and the general public is requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious calls.

"Citizens are requested that all such calls may be reported to Police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance of this and investigations is going on," police said.

