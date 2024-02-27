Ahead of National Science Day 2024, PM Modi Reviews Progress of Gaganyaan Mission, Reveals Names of Astronauts - Watch

A day before National Science Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of Gaganyaan Mission and also reveled names of astronauts selected to go to space as part of the mission on Tuesday, February 27 at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The four names are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. He requests people at the event to give astronauts a standing ovation. He said there are not just four names or four humans but 4 powers which will take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space.

"An Indian is going to space, after 40 years. This time, the time is ours, the countdown is ours and the rocket is also ours," said PM Modi

"In the development journey of every country, there are some moments which not only define the present, but also the future of its coming generations. Today is one such moment for India," Prime Minister said during his speech at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Kerala.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestows astronaut wings to the astronaut designates, Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. pic.twitter.com/Yyiv499ARp — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and bestowed astronaut wings to the astronaut designates, Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, today.