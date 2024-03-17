Ahmedabad cleans up promotional material as model code of conduct comes into force

Ahmedabad, March 17 Authorities in Gujarat's removed over 7,000 promotional material from public and private properties after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission of India had announced the poll schedule on Saturday.

On the first day of the code's implementation, 7,028 promotional items were taken out from various locations.

Around 3,022 wall paintings, 767 posters, 253 banners and other promotional materials from public areas and 1,142 wall paintings, 165 posters, and 429 banners from private properties were taken out.

The district election machinery, led by the District Election Officer and Collector Pravina D.K., is engaged in the ongoing process.

Gujarat will go to polls on May 7 and counting will be held on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor