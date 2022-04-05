AIADMK workers protest in Chennai against hike in property tax by TN govt

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers led by party coordinator O Panneerselvam protested in Chennai against the hike in property tax by the state government.

The protest is being held at the Valluvar Kottam area in Chennai, condemning the DMK government's hike in property tax.

The protestors at the venue demanded that the state government roll back the increase.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government announced effecting an across-the-board revision in property tax to mop up revenue for local bodies, proposing up to a 150 per cent increase.

( With inputs from ANI )

