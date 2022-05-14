AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results to be declared today, check details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is likely to announce the results today 14th May. The exam results will be released on the official website. The AIIMS INI CET 2022 Result time was not announced by the medical institute but the results are going to release today.

Know how to check the results

Go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Results’ tab

Click on the link which reads “Result for INI CET Written Exam – July Session 2022”

To log in enter your roll number and asked details.

Your AIIMS INI CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

AIIMS INI CET 2022 Exam is conducted for admissions into PG courses at any AIIMS branch such as AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru.

