Air India Flight Bound for Delhi Collides With Tug Tractor at Pune Airport; 180 Passengers Onboard

An Air India flight with 180 passengers bound for Delhi collided with a tug tractor while taxiing towards the runway at Pune Airport on Thursday, May 16. No passengers and crew onboard were injured.

"There was a minor incident at Pune Airport yesterday involving an Air India aircraft taxiing for departure to Delhi and a ground handling tug," the official said. "There was no injury to any passenger or crew onboard. The aircraft sustained minor damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear."

Air India and airport authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

