Air India unveils new livery and logo in rebranding push

Tata Group on Thursday unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for Air India as part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.

The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.

According to the carrier's statement, the new logo will be called The Vista, which draws inspiration from the peak of gold window frame. Air India said that the new brand design system symbolises window of possibilties.

The new logo that you see here today the vista signified by that historically used window (the peak of the golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence and all of it, said Chandrasekaran.

Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service, he added.

