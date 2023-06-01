Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand takes over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA) today, informed Ministry of Defence.

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Administrative Branch of the Indian Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller on June 13, 1987, as stated in an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

"He has undergone the Higher Air Command Course from the College of Air Warfare and Area Control Course from the Singapore Aviation Academy," it read.

In a career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has held various field and staff appointments. Prior to his present appointment, he was Director General (Administration) at Air Headquarters, New Delhi.

For his distinguished service, he was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in January 2022 by the President of India.

