Air Mauritius Flight Grounded in Mumbai, Passengers Locked Inside for 5 Hours – Here's Why

"Flight MK 749 Air Mauritius from Mumbai to Mauritius was scheduled to depart at 4:30 am. Boarding began at 3:45 am. The aircraft encountered an engine issue, and passengers have been confined inside the plane for the past 5 hours without permission to disembark. Banudutt Boolauky, a 78-year-old passenger on board, is facing breathing complications due to non-functional air conditioning and is currently situated at the rear of the aircraft. We have contacted the airport helpline and Air Mauritius, but no action has been taken thus far," a passenger reported to leading media portal.

