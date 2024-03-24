Ajay Rai Vs PM Narendra Modi: Congress Announces 4th List For 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Today, the Congress party announced the fourth list of 46 candidates from 12 states and union territories. Candidates like Ajay Rai (Varanasi), Imran Masood (Saharanpur), Pradeep Jain Aditya (Jhansi), and Akhilesh Pratap Singh (Deoria) have been nominated from Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhary Lal Singh, who switched from BJP to Congress, will contest from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress has left the Nagaur constituency in Rajasthan for its ally RLP.

The list of 45 candidates announced by the Congress today includes candidates from Assam (1), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Madhya Pradesh (11), Maharashtra (4), Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Rajasthan (2), Tamil Nadu (7), Uttar Pradesh (7), Uttarakhand (2), and West Bengal (1).

Narendra Modi Vs Ajay Rai

In Varanasi, Ajay Rai will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress's Ajay Rai is the candidate for the 'India Ahead' campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh will contest from Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, while Kantilal Bhuria has been nominated from Ratlam constituency.

From Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram will be contesting. The Congress has announced Danish Ali as the candidate from Amroha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, shifting him from the BSP ticket he contested on in the last election.

Chandrapur Seat is yet to be announced.

The Congress party announced the names of its candidates for four out of five constituencies where voting will take place on April 19 in Maharashtra. From Nagpur, the candidate is Vikas Thakre, from Ramtek it is Rashmi Barve, from Bhandara-Gondiya it is Dr. Prashant Pardeshi, and from Gadchiroli-Chimur it is Dr. Namdev Kirsan. However, the candidate for Chandrapur constituency has not been revealed yet. In Chandrapur, the late Khasedar Balu Dhanorkar's wife, MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar, and the daughter of opposition leader in the Vidhan Sabha, Vijay Wadettiwar, Shivani Wadettiwar, are in the fray. Even though the first phase of voting will take place in Chandrapur, the Congress has not disclosed the candidate's name.