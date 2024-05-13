Ajmer Cleric’s Murder: Six Minors Detained in Rajasthan, Claim He Sexually Exploited Them

Police reported on Sunday that six minors have been detained in connection with the homicide of a mosque cleric, Mohammad Tahir (30), in the Ramganj area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district. Tahir was fatally assaulted on the night of April 26, with allegations suggesting he had sexually exploited the detained minors.

Superintendent of Police (Ajmer) Devendra Vishnoi said the investigation had stalled before the six minors who lived with him in the mosque were questioned. They confessed to have murdered the cleric as he used to exploit them sexually.

He further stated that the minors have been detained, according to police reports. The police disclosed that the minors allegedly mixed sleeping pills into Tahir's food before assaulting him with sticks. Subsequently, they informed the authorities that three masked individuals had entered the mosque and perpetrated the attack on the cleric. Tahir used to teach children in the mosque.