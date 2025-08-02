Ajmer Demolition Drive: Forest Department Demolishes Around 200 Shops in Taragarh Amid Heavy Security

The forest department carried out a demolition drive on Saturday, August 2, to remove encroachments built on forest areas in Rajasthan's Ajmer. According to police, around 200 cabin-sized shops in Taragarh, which were built on forest department land, will be demolished under heavy security, according to the news agency ANI.

"The forest department is conducting this demolition drive to remove encroachment. There are around 200 cabin-sized shops in Taragarh, which were built on the forest department land. Heavy security has been deployed," said Ajmer Subrident of Police, Vandita Rana.

Earlier in April, the Ajmer forest department had served notice to illegal shops in Taragarh to vacate the forest land under the jurisdiction of the forest department. After protesting by the locals, administration asked shop owners to present valid proof of the land.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Heavy security has been deployed as the administration is set to carry out a demolition drive on structures built on the land under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

Notices were issued under the Land Revenue Act by the court of the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), and the owner was required to submit proof within 15 days or face demolition.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows heavy security forces, including paramilitary forces and police, deployed in the area ahead of the demolition drive to avoid untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the region.