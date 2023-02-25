Ajnala incident: Punjab DGP says action will be taken against attackers

A day after the violent attack on Policemen by the supporters of Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, the head of Waaris Punjab De, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that appropriate action will be taken against the people involved in Thursday's violence.

"As far as yesterday's incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analyzed. SP has been injured with 11 stitches. Five other Police personnel were also injured. Their statement will be recorded and further legal action will be taken," Punjab DGP Yadav said on Friday.

Terming the attack on Policemen as cowardly, Yadav said, "Police worked with utmost restraint to maintain the dignity of Guru Granth Sahib. Attacking the Police under its cover was an act of cowardice."

"SSP Amritsar Rural informed that he was assured that the protestors would stop wherever they are stopped. But Police was attacked yesterday, sharp-edged weapons were used and stones were pelted. The attack was carried out under the cover of Guru Granth Sahib and Palki Sahib. Six policemen were injured," he added.

The supporters of Amritpal Singh were protesting against the arrest of one of his associates and clashed with police personnel at the gate of Ajnala Police station in Amritsar.

( With inputs from ANI )

