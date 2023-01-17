AK-203 assault rifles to boost firepower of Indian Army

New Delhi, Jan 17 The Indian Army will soon be equipped with AK-203 assault rifles to be manufactured in India using the latest technology.

India will produce six lakh AK 203 assault rifles with the help of Russia over the next 10 years. After being stuck for many years due to several issues, the production of AK-203 assault rifle has started in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Being light in nature, the AK 203 assault rifles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that makes it excellent in all-weather conditions. The assault rifle can fire 700 rounds in a minute. According to experts, the range of this rifle is from 500 to 800 metres.

Its one magazine has the capacity of 30 rounds. The weight of the AK 203 assault rifle is 3.8 kg and the length is 705 mm (stock folded).

After the commencement of production, 5,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles will be supplied to the Army by March. Under the second installment, 70,000 AK 203 rifles will be given to the Army in the next 32 months.

Under this scheme, 100 per cent indigenous version of AK 203 assault rifle is to be produced in India under the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited in Amethi. There is also a plan to increase the production and facilities in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor