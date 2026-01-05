Akal Takht Jathedar summons Punjab CM for hurting religious sentiments

Amritsar, Jan 5 Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj on Monday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan on January 15, seeking an explanation over his utterances against Sikh institutions that hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The Jathedar claimed said the Chief Minister’s actions in videos towards Sikh Gurus and former Damdami Taksal head Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were disrespectful and an act of sacrilege.

“You are hereby informed that while speaking on a serious ongoing Panthic issue, you deliberately displayed an anti-Sikh mentality by repeatedly making highly objectionable remarks against Sri Akal Takht Sahib’s Sikh Rehat Maryada, its supreme authority, and the principle of dasvandh, Guru Ki Golak, bestowed by the Guru Sahiban, thereby deeply wounding Sikh sentiments,” the Akal Takht said in a statement.

“Additionally, some objectionable videos of yours have recently surfaced, in which you are seen engaging in highly objectionable activities with the images of Sikh Guru Sahiban and the great national martyr of the 20th century, Sant Giani Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale.

“Pursuant to the orders of the revered Singh Sahib Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, you are holding a constitutional high office in Punjab, and your anti-Sikh statements reflect your inner state of political arrogance,” the highest temporal seat of Sikhism said.

The Jathedar said since CM Mann is a “patit Sikh”, or one who has cut his hair, he has been asked to submit his response to the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat.

“Since you are a patit and, as per Sikh tradition, cannot be brought before the railing of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, you are summoned in person to appear at the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on January 15, 2026, at 10 am to provide your clarification,” he said.

In 2024, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal was declared ‘tankhaiya’, guilty of violating the Sikh religious code.

