Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta blessed with baby girl

Businessman Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have reportedly welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Wednesday (May 31).

According to media reports, Shloka's pregnancy news came to light during the splendid inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. During the event, she confidently displayed her blossoming baby bump. Shloka and her husband, who got married in March 2019, are already parents to a son named Prithvi Akash Ambani, who was born in December 2020.

Just a week prior to the birth of their second child, Shloka Mehta, accompanied by her husband Akash Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, and son Prithvi, made a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in March 2019 in a star-studded wedding ceremony attended by notable figures from Bollywood, politics, sports, and the business world.