Akshay Kanti Bam Quits Congress: Indore Lok Sabha Seat Candidate Withdraws Nomination To Join BJP

In yet another major setback to the Congress Akshay Kanti Bam, its candidate from Indore, withdrew his nomination on Monday. Accompanied by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, he visited the Collector’s office to formalize the withdrawal. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took to X to confirm the development.“We welcome Akshay Kanti Bam Ji Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore into the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda and state president VD Sharma”, Vijayvargiya posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Congress nominee from MP's Indore Lok Sabha seat Akshay Kanti Bam withdraws his candidature: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2024

Indore will go to polls in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on May 13. However, the nomination of three other Congress candidates who filed as dummy candidates have been rejected by the collector. State Congress spokesperson Ameen ul Khan Suri from Indore said, “State president should be made accountable for this. Bam didn’t have any political outreach in Indore. Why did the Congress party choose him as candidate for one of the most important Indore seat. It should not be taken lightly because it is a matter of a shame for Congress party in Madhya Pradesh.” BJP legislator from Indore, Ramesh Mendola also welcomed Bam to his party.



