Alert gateman prevents major rail mishap in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 7 An alert railway crossing gateman's presence of mind has prevented a major disaster in Karnataka, railway authorities said.

The incident involving a train dashing against a truck on a railway track, happened on Tuesday and was caught on camera the video of which went viral on social media.

The accident took place at Siddheshwar railway crossing in Bidar district. The goods-laden truck was trapped on the railway crossing as the gates had closed after it entered. The hind part of the truck was jutting onto the railway track of the fast approaching train.

South Central Railway officials said that on July 5, around 14.00 hours, a mini truck with excess speed ran into the closed level crossing gate situated between Halbarga and Bhalki, and came on to the tracks. The driver was unable to clear the vehicle from the tracks. Meanwhile, train no 17648, Purna-Hyderabad Express which had already left the previous section, was fast approaching the level crossing. However, an alert gateman on the spot helped to minimise the impact of the collision by alerting the loco-pilot.

"Noticing the impending disaster, the alert gateman V.V. Rangaiah ran towards the approaching train to alert the incoming train's loco pilot with the banner flag. On sighting the signal from the gateman, the Loco Pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and was able to control the speed to less than 10 kmph leading to the train dashing the obstructed truck at regulated speed and coming to a halt." Railway officials stated.

Although the pilot managed to slow down the train, the mishap could not be averted. There were no casualties/injuries to any person.

