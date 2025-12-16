All films selected for IFFK will be screened: Kerala Minister Saji Cherian

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 16 The Kerala government has taken a firm stand amid the controversy triggered by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s denial of "censor exemption" to 19 films selected for screening at the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has directed the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to ensure that all the selected films are screened without interruption, as originally scheduled.

He criticised the Union government’s move as an undemocratic approach aimed at undermining Kerala’s progressive artistic and cultural tradition.

"This action, which strikes at the legacy and progressive character of IFFK, cannot be accepted," Cherian said, making it clear that the state would continue to take a strong stand against any encroachment on artistic expression.

"The 19 films that were denied central clearance have been widely recognised across the world and well received by film audiences. The rights of delegates to watch these films cannot be denied," he said.

These films had already been included in the festival schedule and catalogue and had been widely publicised.

"Denying delegates access to them would amount to an infringement of their rights,” added Cherian.

According to the state government, the Centre’s decision has created an unprecedented crisis for IFFK, which is completing three decades this year.

It is in this context that Cherian instructed Chalachitra Academy Chairman Resul Pookutty and the Secretary to take immediate steps to ensure that all films are screened at the 30th edition of the festival as per the pre-announced schedule, without any disruption.

The International Film Festival of Kerala is being held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 12 to 19 and has drawn more than 12,000 delegates.

Around 200 film professionals, including participants from abroad, are attending the festival, underscoring its global stature and cultural significance.

