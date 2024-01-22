All Preparations Have Been Made, Waiting for PM Modi,’ says UP Deputy CM

Top state officials and ministers are present in Ayodhya to inspect the security and other arrangements ahead of the Ram Temple consecration. On Sunday, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak told media persons that all preparations have been made for the Pran Pratistha. The ritual will take place at the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple on Monday at 12:30 pm.

"All preparations have been made. We are waiting for PM Modi and the grand temple of Lord Ram is ready. Everyone is happy," Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI.The much-anticipated event is set to take place on Monday, January 22, 2023, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, commencing at 12:20 pm, is expected to conclude by 1 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of over 7,000 individuals, including seers and distinguished personalities. The consecration will pave the way for the public opening of the Ram Temple a day later.

Security measures in Ayodhya have been significantly heightened, with the Uttar Pradesh government employing advanced technologies, including surveillance drones, night vision devices, and CCTV cameras. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras, ensures vigilant monitoring across the city. The implementation of a comprehensive security plan includes the deployment of teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security, and fire brigade provisions in tent cities aim to ensure swift responses to any unforeseen incidents.