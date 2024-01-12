Allahabad HC orders consolidation of 15 cases in Mathura matter

Prayagraj, Jan 12 The Allahabad High Court consolidation of all 15 related suits, pending before the high court for adjudication, for their joint trial in the matter of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute.

In addition to it, regarding modalities and composition of the court appointed commission to survey Shahi Eidgah, the court directed that it would pass an appropriate order after hearing Muslim side also.

The court directed that the case named as Bhagwan Shri Krishan Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat and others Vs Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board through its chairman will be the leading case.

Passing the above directive, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain further directed that the applications pending in other three suits shall be dealt with in accordance with the law along with the leading case.

There are as many as 18 suits pending before the high court for adjudication.

However, the court has consolidated all 15 suits and now all of them will be heard together.

However, regarding the remaining three suits, appropriate orders will be passed by the court in accordance with law with the leading case.

According to order IV of civil procedure code (CPC), when two or more suits or proceedings of similar nature are pending in the same court and the court is of the opinion that it is expedient in the interest of justice, it may order their joint trial .

