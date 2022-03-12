Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshoots Jabalpur runway
By ANI | Published: March 12, 2022 03:49 PM2022-03-12T15:49:54+5:302022-03-12T16:00:03+5:30
An aircraft carrying around 55 passengers went off the runway at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. All passengers are safe.
Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft had passengers onboard from Delhi.
( With inputs from ANI )
