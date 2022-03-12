Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshoots Jabalpur runway

By ANI | Published: March 12, 2022 03:49 PM2022-03-12T15:49:54+5:302022-03-12T16:00:03+5:30

An aircraft carrying around 55 passengers went off the runway at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. All passengers are safe.

Alliance Air flight from Delhi overshoots Jabalpur runway

Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft had passengers onboard from Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

