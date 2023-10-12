Ambulance must at all Navratri celebrations in Maha, orders CM

Mumbai, Oct 12 In a significant initiative, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered that providing basic emergency healthcare facilities and an ambulance will be mandatory at all major public venues celebrating the Navratri festival, starting October 14, here on Thursday.

Shinde’s decision came after a delegation led by Mumbai Samachar Editor Nilesh Dave and some public Navratri organisers met him this afternoon on the issue.

They said that Garba and Dandiya are organised on a large scale for nine nights at major venues in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other cities in the state during the festival of dance, Navratri.

However, though a few of the private and political organisers of these mega-events with huge sponsorships, make arrangements for primary healthcare facilities at the venues, many others ignore this critical aspect.

Dave and others pointed out that post-Coronavirus pandemic, there have been instances of people collapsing due to the stress, heart attacks and other unfortunate tragedies at some venues.

Besides, there are people suffering from certain lifestyle related diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, etc, necessitating basic medicare at the venues in case of any medical emergencies.

Taking cognisance of the plea, the CM ordered that it will be mandatory for all public Navratri organisers to deploy medicos, primary healthcare facilities and a fully equipped ambulance at each venue.

In Mumbai, there are over two dozen Navratri celebrations organised on a mass scale, with expensive daily tickets and seasonal passes for individuals, couples or families, plus big ones organised by huge housing complexes, private groups or even several political parties, especially in the Gujarati-dominated areas of south Mumbai, Juhu, Vile Parle, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Sion, Ghatkopar, Mulund, etc.

Thousands of Navratri revellers can be seen trooping at most such big venues with colourful lights, decorations, DJ music and top artistes performing live, with the daily presence of top film stars or TV and glam world personalities.

Dave said that they had submitted a similar memorandum even to the Gujarat government which has also taken note of the plea and issued similar directives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor