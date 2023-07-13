Ambulance overturns colliding with minister’s pilot vehicle, in Kerala

An ambulance overturned in an accident at Pulamon Junction on afternoon, injuring three people. The injured were admitted to the hospital.The accident occurred when the ambulance, which was carrying a patient referred to a private hospital from Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, collided with the pilot vehicle of Minister V Sivankutty.After hitting the ambulance, the jeep also hit a two-wheeler that was stranded in between.

Those on the bike were reportedly unhurt.From a CCTV footage of the accident, onlookers and traffic cops can be seen rushing toward the ambulance.It is understood that the minister stepped out of his vehicle to enquire about the incident before continuing his journey to the capital.