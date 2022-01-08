Amid the rise in corona cases, Odisha announces shut down of schools and colleges

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government has banned all the ongoing offline classes of schools and universities. The government also released the official statement which reads, , "All colleges, universities, Technical Educational Institutions (other than Medical Colleges, Nursing Colleges and Institutions under the control of Health and Family Welfare Department) under the superintendence of Government of Odisha shall remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022."

"The Authorities of Colleges, Universities, Technical Educational Institutions shall take all appropriate measures for conducting classes through online or other alternative method of learning mode," the order said.

"All hostels in such academic institutions shall also remain closed with effect from January 10, 2022. Students shall be advised to avoid staying in the hostel in the interest of their personal health. However, scholars, researchers and students who desire to stay in hostels for research, project works or other academic activities may be permitted to do so subject to a student giving undertaking to that effect to the appropriate authorities of the concerned institutions," it added.

However all the offline exams will be held as per Covid protocols "Teaching and non- teaching employees of colleges, Universities, Technical Educational Institutions shall work as per prevailing guidelines for government servants and perform duty such as taking online classes, academic, semi academic and administrative functions etc as assigned to them by the Authorities," the government said