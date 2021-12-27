Amit Shah chairs 3rd apex level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired the third apex level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre in New Delhi.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Information Bureau Arvind Kumar, Narcotics Control Bureau Chief SN Pradhan, Director General of Border Security Force and Services Selection Board (SSB), Chief Secretaries and Director-General of Police (DGP)s of states and their representatives, and administrators in Union Territories also took part in the meeting.

