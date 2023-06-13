Amit Shah chairs review meeting over preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from eight likely affected districts in the state, which could be impacted by the cyclone, virtually participated in the meeting.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS).

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday also chaired the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) over impending cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea and stressed the need to ensure that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time and that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of Government of Gujarat and concerned Central agencies.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Gujarat, the Cabinet Secretary had said, "The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time."

The Cabinet Secretary had directed to call back fishermen at sea and ensure that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the landfall of the cyclone.

He had further assured the Government of Gujarat that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The Director General IMD had also briefed the Committee about the current status of 'Biparjoy'.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

The Chief Secretary of Gujarat had apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. It was informed that fishermen have already been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth.

A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far. A list of all vulnerable villages has been prepared for evacuation purposes. Details of Saltpan workers have also been prepared for shifting them to safe places. Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept in readiness. A total of 10 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and three additional teams are kept in readiness in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams, five teams each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) are kept alert for airlifting on short notice. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

An adequate number of teams and assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist Gujarat in its preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the maritime board and all stakeholders by DG, Shipping.

Offshore Oil fields are being monitored regularly and offshore installations in Gujarat have been asked to ensure immediate return of all deployed manpower. Major ports Kandla and Mundra have been alerted and other ports have also been advised for preventive action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking water.

He said that steps should be taken to restore these services immediately in the event of damages caused to them. He also gave directions for ensuring the safety of animals and that control rooms should function round the clock.

