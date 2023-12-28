Amit Shah prays at temple abutting Charminar

Hyderabad, Dec 28 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the historic Charminar and offered prayers.

He was accompanied by Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and some other state leaders of the party.

Amit Shah later posted on 'X' that he is fortunate to have offered puja at Bhagyalakshmi temple.

He said he prayed for the well-being and prosperity of every citizen.

Police had made tight security arrangements for Amit Shah's visit to the temple.

Traffic was diverted at various points around the historic Charminar and Mecca Masjid.

Amit Shah is in the city to attend a BJP state-level meeting and chalk out a roadmap for the party's Telangana unit for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

This is his first visit to the state after the recently concluded Assembly polls in which the saffron party performed poorly.

The BJP could win only eight seats in the 119-member Assembly, polling nearly 14 per cent votes.

The Union Home Minister held a meeting with state BJP leaders to review the performance of the party in the Assembly polls and directed them to work with better coordination for the Lok Sabha elections to improve the performance.

Amit Shah later left for a meeting with the mandal-level leaders of the party on the city outskirts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor